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Ch 09: Rotation of Rigid Bodies
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 09: Rotation of Rigid BodiesProblem 20b
Chapter 9, Problem 20b

CA compact disc (CD) stores music in a coded pattern of tiny pits 10-7 m deep. The pits are arranged in a track that spirals outward toward the rim of the disc; the inner and outer radii of this spiral are 25.0 mm and 58.0 mm, respectively. As the disc spins inside a CD player, the track is scanned at a constant linear speed of 1.25 m/s. The maximum playing time of a CD is 74.0 min. What would be the length of the track on such a maximum-duration CD if it were stretched out in a straight line?

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to find the total length of the track on the CD if it were stretched out in a straight line. The CD is scanned at a constant linear speed of 1.25 m/s, and the maximum playing time is 74.0 minutes. The length of the track can be calculated using the relationship between speed, time, and distance: \( \text{distance} = \text{speed} \times \text{time} \).
Step 2: Convert the playing time from minutes to seconds. Since there are 60 seconds in a minute, multiply the playing time (74.0 minutes) by 60 to get the total time in seconds: \( t = 74.0 \times 60 \).
Step 3: Use the formula \( \text{distance} = \text{speed} \times \text{time} \) to calculate the length of the track. Substitute the given linear speed (1.25 m/s) and the total time (calculated in Step 2) into the formula: \( \text{distance} = 1.25 \times t \).
Step 4: Simplify the expression to find the total length of the track. This will give the length of the track in meters, as the speed is in meters per second and the time is in seconds.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The calculated distance represents the total length of the spiral track on the CD if it were stretched out in a straight line. Ensure the units are consistent and the result is reasonable given the context of the problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Speed

Linear speed refers to the distance traveled per unit of time along a path. In the context of a compact disc, it is the speed at which the laser scans the track, which is given as 1.25 m/s. Understanding linear speed is crucial for calculating the total distance covered by the laser as it moves from the inner to the outer radius of the disc.
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Circumference of a Circle

The circumference of a circle is the distance around it, calculated using the formula C = 2πr, where r is the radius. For a compact disc, the track spirals outward, meaning the circumference changes as the radius increases from the inner to the outer edge. This concept is essential for determining the length of the track at various points along the disc.
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Total Length of the Spiral Track

The total length of the spiral track on a compact disc can be calculated by integrating the circumferences of concentric circles from the inner radius to the outer radius. This involves summing the circumferences at infinitesimally small increments of radius, which gives the total length of the track when stretched out. This concept is key to solving the problem of finding the total length of the CD track.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A compact disc (CD) stores music in a coded pattern of tiny pits 10-7 m deep. The pits are arranged in a track that spirals outward toward the rim of the disc; the inner and outer radii of this spiral are 25.0 mm and 58.0 mm, respectively. As the disc spins inside a CD player, the track is scanned at a constant linear speed of 1.25 m/s. What is the angular speed of the CD when the innermost part of the track is scanned? The outermost part of the track?

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Textbook Question

A wheel of diameter 40.0 cm starts from rest and rotates with a constant angular acceleration of 3.00 rad/s2. Compute the radial acceleration of a point on the rim for the instant the wheel completes its second revolution from the relationship arad = v2/r.

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Textbook Question

A compact disc (CD) stores music in a coded pattern of tiny pits 10-7 m deep. The pits are arranged in a track that spirals outward toward the rim of the disc; the inner and outer radii of this spiral are 25.0 mm and 58.0 mm, respectively. As the disc spins inside a CD player, the track is scanned at a constant linear speed of 1.25 m/s. What is the average angular acceleration of a maximum duration CD during its 74.0-min playing time? Take the direction of rotation of the disc to be positive.

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Textbook Question

A wheel of diameter 40.0 cm starts from rest and rotates with a constant angular acceleration of 3.00 rad/s2. Compute the radial acceleration of a point on the rim for the instant the wheel completes its second revolution from the relationship arad = ω2r.

2019
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Textbook Question

A high-speed flywheel in a motor is spinning at 500 rpm when a power failure suddenly occurs. The flywheel has mass 40.0 kg and diameter 75.0 cm. The power is off for 30.0 s, and during this time the flywheel slows due to friction in its axle bearings. During the time the power is off, the flywheel makes 200 complete revolutions. At what rate is the flywheel spinning when the power comes back on?

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Textbook Question

An electric fan is turned off, and its angular velocity decreases uniformly from 500 rev/min to 200 rev/min in 4.00 s. How many more seconds are required for the fan to come to rest if the angular acceleration remains constant at the value calculated in part (a)?

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