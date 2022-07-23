Parallel Axis Theorem

The parallel axis theorem allows us to calculate the moment of inertia of an object about any axis parallel to an axis through its center of mass. It states that I = I_cm + Md², where I_cm is the moment of inertia about the center of mass, M is the total mass, and d is the distance between the two axes. This theorem is essential for finding the moment of inertia of the hoop about an edge.