A 2.00-kg textbook rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. A cord attached to the book passes over a pulley whose diameter is 0.150 m, to a hanging book with mass 3.00 kg. The system is released from rest, and the books are observed to move 1.20 m in 0.800 s. What is the tension in each part of the cord?
A 2.20-kg hoop 1.20 m in diameter is rolling to the right without slipping on a horizontal floor at a steady 2.60 rad/s. Find the velocity vector of each of the following points, as viewed by a person at rest on the ground: (i) the highest point on the hoop; (ii) the lowest point on the hoop; (iii) a point on the right side of the hoop, midway between the top and the bottom.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Rolling Without Slipping
Velocity of Points on a Rotating Object
Reference Frames
A solid ball is released from rest and slides down a hillside that slopes downward at 65.0° from the horizontal. In part (a), why did we use the coefficient of static friction and not the coefficient of kinetic friction?
A 2.20-kg hoop 1.20 m in diameter is rolling to the right without slipping on a horizontal floor at a steady 2.60 rad/s. Find the velocity vector for each of the points in part (c), but this time as viewed by someone moving along with the same velocity as the hoop.
A 15.0-kg bucket of water is suspended by a very light rope wrapped around a solid uniform cylinder 0.300 m in diameter with mass 12.0 kg. The cylinder pivots on a frictionless axle through its center. The bucket is released from rest at the top of a well and falls 10.0 m to the water. With what speed does the bucket strike the water?
A 12.0-kg box resting on a horizontal, frictionless surface is attached to a 5.00-kg weight by a thin, light wire that passes over a frictionless pulley (Fig. E10.16). The pulley has the shape of a uniform solid disk of mass 2.00 kg and diameter 0.500 m. After the system is released, find the acceleration of the box.
A playground merry-go-round has radius and moment of inertia about a vertical axle through its center, and it turns with negligible friction. A child applies an force tangentially to the edge of the merry-go-round for . If the merry-go-round is initially at rest, what is its angular speed after this interval?