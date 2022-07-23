A cord is wrapped around the rim of a solid uniform wheel 0.250 m in radius and of mass 9.20 kg. A steady horizontal pull of 40.0 N to the right is exerted on the cord, pulling it off tangentially from the wheel. The wheel is mounted on frictionless bearings on a horizontal axle through its center. Find the magnitude and direction of the force that the axle exerts on the wheel.
A machine part has the shape of a solid uniform sphere of mass 225 g and diameter 3.00 cm. It is spinning about a frictionless axle through its center, but at one point on its equator it is scraping against metal, resulting in a friction force of 0.0200 N at that point. How long will it take to decrease its rotational speed by 22.5 rad/s?
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Key Concepts
Moment of Inertia
Torque
Angular Deceleration
A 2.00-kg textbook rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. A cord attached to the book passes over a pulley whose diameter is 0.150 m, to a hanging book with mass 3.00 kg. The system is released from rest, and the books are observed to move 1.20 m in 0.800 s. What is the tension in each part of the cord?
A stone is suspended from the free end of a wire that is wrapped around the outer rim of a pulley, similar to what is shown in Fig. 10.10. The pulley is a uniform disk with mass 10.0 kg and radius 30.0 cm and turns on frictionless bearings. You measure that the stone travels 12.6 m in the first 3.00 s starting from rest. Find the tension in the wire.
(a) Calculate the magnitude of the angular momentum of the earth in a circular orbit around the sun. Is it reasonable to model it as a particle? Consult Appendix E and the astronomical data in Appendix F
A stone is suspended from the free end of a wire that is wrapped around the outer rim of a pulley, similar to what is shown in Fig. 10.10. The pulley is a uniform disk with mass 10.0 kg and radius 30.0 cm and turns on frictionless bearings. You measure that the stone travels 12.6 m in the first 3.00 s starting from rest. Find the mass of the stone.
A machine part has the shape of a solid uniform sphere of mass 225 g and diameter 3.00 cm. It is spinning about a frictionless axle through its center, but at one point on its equator, it is scraping against metal, resulting in a friction force of 0.0200 N at that point. Find its angular acceleration.