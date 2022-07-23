Under some circumstances, a star can collapse into an extremely dense object made mostly of neutrons and called a neutron star. The density of a neutron star is roughly times as great as that of ordinary solid matter. Suppose we represent the star as a uniform, solid, rigid sphere, both before and after the collapse. The star's initial radius was (comparable to our sun); its final radius is 16 km. If the original star rotated once in days, find the angular speed of the neutron star.
A solid wood door 1.00 m wide and 2.00 m high is hinged along one side and has a total mass of 40.0 kg. Initially open and at rest, the door is struck at its center by a handful of sticky mud with mass 0.500 kg, traveling perpendicular to the door at 12.0 m/s just before impact. Find the final angular speed of the door. Does the mud make a significant contribution to the moment of inertia?
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Key Concepts
Moment of Inertia
Conservation of Angular Momentum
Impact and Collision
A large wooden turntable in the shape of a flat uniform disk has a radius of 2.00 m and a total mass of 120 kg. The turntable is initially rotating at 3.00 rad/s about a vertical axis through its center. Suddenly, a 70.0-kg parachutist makes a soft landing on the turntable at a point near the outer edge. Compute the kinetic energy of the system before and after the parachutist lands. Why are these kinetic energies not equal?
A large wooden turntable in the shape of a flat uniform disk has a radius of 2.00 m and a total mass of 120 kg. The turntable is initially rotating at 3.00 rad/s about a vertical axis through its center. Suddenly, a 70.0-kg parachutist makes a soft landing on the turntable at a point near the outer edge. Find the angular speed of the turntable after the parachutist lands. (Assume that you can treat the parachutist as a particle.)
A small block on a frictionless, horizontal surface has a mass of 0.0250 kg. It is attached to a massless cord passing through a hole in the surface (Fig. E10.40). The block is originally revolving at a distance of 0.300 m from the hole with an angular speed of 2.85 rad/s. The cord is then pulled from below, shortening the radius of the circle in which the block revolves to 0.150 m. Model the block as a particle. How much work was done in pulling the cord?
The Spinning Figure Skater. The outstretched hands and arms of a figure skater preparing for a spin can be considered a slender rod pivoting about an axis through its center (Fig. E10.43). When the skater's hands and arms are brought in and wrapped around his body to execute the spin, the hands and arms can be considered a thinwalled, hollow cylinder. His hands and arms have a combined mass of 8.0 kg. When outstretched, they span 1.8 m; when wrapped, they form a cylinder of radius 25 cm. The moment of inertia about the rotation axis of the remainder of his body is constant and equal to 0.40 kg m2 . If his original angular speed is 0.40 rev/s, what is his final angular speed?
Suppose that an asteroid traveling straight toward the center of the earth were to collide with our planet at the equator and bury itself just below the surface. What would have to be the mass of this asteroid, in terms of the earth's mass M, for the day to become 25.0% longer than it presently is as a result of the collision? Assume that the asteroid is very small compared to the earth and that the earth is uniform throughout.