Under some circumstances, a star can collapse into an extremely dense object made mostly of neutrons and called a neutron star. The density of a neutron star is roughly times as great as that of ordinary solid matter. Suppose we represent the star as a uniform, solid, rigid sphere, both before and after the collapse. The star's initial radius was (comparable to our sun); its final radius is 16 km. If the original star rotated once in days, find the angular speed of the neutron star.
A small block on a frictionless, horizontal surface has a mass of 0.0250 kg. It is attached to a massless cord passing through a hole in the surface (Fig. E10.40). The block is originally revolving at a distance of 0.300 m from the hole with an angular speed of 2.85 rad/s. The cord is then pulled from below, shortening the radius of the circle in which the block revolves to 0.150 m. Model the block as a particle. Find the change in kinetic energy of the block.
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Angular Momentum
Kinetic Energy in Rotational Motion
Relationship Between Linear and Angular Velocity
A small block on a frictionless, horizontal surface has a mass of 0.0250 kg. It is attached to a massless cord passing through a hole in the surface (Fig. E10.40). The block is originally revolving at a distance of 0.300 m from the hole with an angular speed of 2.85 rad/s. The cord is then pulled from below, shortening the radius of the circle in which the block revolves to 0.150 m. Model the block as a particle. How much work was done in pulling the cord?
A small block on a frictionless, horizontal surface has a mass of 0.0250 kg. It is attached to a massless cord passing through a hole in the surface (Fig. E10.40). The block is originally revolving at a distance of 0.300 m from the hole with an angular speed of 2.85 rad/s. The cord is then pulled from below, shortening the radius of the circle in which the block revolves to 0.150 m. Model the block as a particle. What is the new angular speed?
The Spinning Figure Skater. The outstretched hands and arms of a figure skater preparing for a spin can be considered a slender rod pivoting about an axis through its center (Fig. E10.43). When the skater's hands and arms are brought in and wrapped around his body to execute the spin, the hands and arms can be considered a thinwalled, hollow cylinder. His hands and arms have a combined mass of 8.0 kg. When outstretched, they span 1.8 m; when wrapped, they form a cylinder of radius 25 cm. The moment of inertia about the rotation axis of the remainder of his body is constant and equal to 0.40 kg m2 . If his original angular speed is 0.40 rev/s, what is his final angular speed?
A hollow, thin-walled sphere of mass and diameter is rotating about an axle through its center. The angle (in radians) through which it turns as a function of time (in seconds) is given by , where A has numerical value and B has numerical value . What are the units of the constants A and B?
A small block on a frictionless, horizontal surface has a mass of 0.0250 kg. It is attached to a massless cord passing through a hole in the surface (Fig. E10.40). The block is originally revolving at a distance of 0.300 m from the hole with an angular speed of 2.85 rad/s. The cord is then pulled from below, shortening the radius of the circle in which the block revolves to 0.150 m. Model the block as a particle. Is the angular momentum of the block conserved? Why or why not?