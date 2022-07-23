Begin by drawing a free-body diagram of the ladder. Identify all the forces acting on the ladder: the weight of the ladder acting downward at its center of gravity, the weight of the man acting downward at a variable position along the ladder, the normal force exerted by the ground acting upward at the base of the ladder, the frictional force acting horizontally at the base of the ladder, and the normal force exerted by the wall acting horizontally at the top of the ladder.