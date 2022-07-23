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Ch 12: Fluid Mechanics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 12: Fluid MechanicsProblem 2a
Chapter 12, Problem 2a

A cube 5.0 cm on each side is made of a metal alloy. After you drill a cylindrical hole 2.0 cm in diameter all the way through and perpendicular to one face, you find that the cube weighs 6.30 N. What is the density of this metal?

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Calculate the volume of the cube before the hole is drilled. The formula for the volume of a cube is \( V_{cube} = s^3 \), where \( s \) is the side length. Here, \( s = 5.0 \) cm, so \( V_{cube} = (5.0 \text{ cm})^3 \).
Calculate the volume of the cylindrical hole. The formula for the volume of a cylinder is \( V_{cylinder} = \pi r^2 h \), where \( r \) is the radius and \( h \) is the height. The diameter of the cylinder is 2.0 cm, so the radius \( r = 1.0 \) cm, and the height \( h \) is the same as the side of the cube, 5.0 cm.
Subtract the volume of the cylindrical hole from the volume of the cube to find the volume of the remaining metal. \( V_{metal} = V_{cube} - V_{cylinder} \).
Use the weight of the cube to find the mass. The weight \( W \) is given as 6.30 N. Use the relation \( W = mg \) to find the mass \( m \), where \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s²). Rearrange to find \( m = \frac{W}{g} \).
Calculate the density of the metal using the formula \( \rho = \frac{m}{V_{metal}} \), where \( \rho \) is the density, \( m \) is the mass, and \( V_{metal} \) is the volume of the remaining metal.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density

Density is a measure of mass per unit volume, typically expressed in kilograms per cubic meter (kg/m³). It is calculated by dividing the mass of an object by its volume. Understanding density is crucial for determining how much mass is contained in a given volume of material, which is essential for solving problems involving mass and volume relationships.
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Volume of a Cube and Cylinder

The volume of a cube is calculated by cubing the length of one of its sides (V = a³), where 'a' is the side length. For a cylinder, the volume is found using the formula V = πr²h, where 'r' is the radius and 'h' is the height. In this problem, understanding these formulas helps determine the total volume of the cube and the volume of the cylindrical hole drilled through it.
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Buoyancy and Weight

Weight is the force exerted by gravity on an object, calculated as the product of mass and gravitational acceleration (W = mg). In this context, the weight of the cube after drilling the hole is given, which allows for the calculation of the mass. Understanding the relationship between weight, mass, and volume is essential for determining the density of the metal alloy.
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Related Practice
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Textbook Question

In intravenous feeding, a needle is inserted in a vein in the patient's arm and a tube leads from the needle to a reservoir of fluid (density 1050 kg/m3) located at height h above the arm. The top of the reservoir is open to the air. If the gauge pressure inside the vein is 5980 Pa, what is the minimum value of h that allows fluid to enter the vein? Assume the needle diameter is large enough that you can ignore the viscosity of the liquid.

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Textbook Question

On a part-time job, you are asked to bring a cylindrical iron rod of length 85.8 cm and diameter 2.85 cm from a storage room to a machinist. Will you need a cart? (To answer, calculate the weight of the rod.)

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Textbook Question

A barrel contains a 0.120-m layer of oil floating on water that is 0.250 m deep. The density of the oil is 600 kg/m3. (a) What is the gauge pressure at the oil–water interface? (b) What is the gauge pressure at the bottom of the barrel?

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