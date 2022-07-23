To find the gauge pressure at the lower face of the block, use the formula for pressure due to a fluid column: \( P = \rho g h \), where \( \rho \) is the density of the fluid (oil in this case), \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity, and \( h \) is the height of the fluid column above the point. Here, \( \rho = 790 \text{ kg/m}^3 \), \( g = 9.81 \text{ m/s}^2 \), and \( h = 0.085 \text{ m} \) (since the block is 10 cm tall and 1.5 cm is below the interface, 8.5 cm is in the oil).