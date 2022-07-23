Apply the principle of conservation of mass, which states that the mass flow rate must be constant. This can be expressed as \( A_1 v_1 = A_2 v_2 \), where \( A \) is the cross-sectional area of the pipe. Since the diameter at the second point is twice that at the first, \( A_2 = 4A_1 \). Solve for \( v_2 \) to find the speed at the second point.