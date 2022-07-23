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Ch 12: Fluid Mechanics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 12: Fluid MechanicsProblem 50
Chapter 12, Problem 50

At one point in a pipeline the water's speed is 3.00 m/s and the gauge pressure is 5.00×104 Pa. Find the gauge pressure at a second point in the line, 11.0 m lower than the first, if the pipe diameter at the second point is twice that at the first.

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Identify the known variables: initial speed \( v_1 = 3.00 \text{ m/s} \), initial gauge pressure \( P_1 = 5.00 \times 10^4 \text{ Pa} \), height difference \( h = 11.0 \text{ m} \), and the relationship between the diameters of the pipe at the two points.
Apply the principle of conservation of mass, which states that the mass flow rate must be constant. This can be expressed as \( A_1 v_1 = A_2 v_2 \), where \( A \) is the cross-sectional area of the pipe. Since the diameter at the second point is twice that at the first, \( A_2 = 4A_1 \). Solve for \( v_2 \) to find the speed at the second point.
Use Bernoulli's equation to relate the pressures and velocities at the two points: \( P_1 + \frac{1}{2} \rho v_1^2 + \rho gh_1 = P_2 + \frac{1}{2} \rho v_2^2 + \rho gh_2 \). Here, \( \rho \) is the density of water, and \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity. Substitute \( h_1 = 0 \) and \( h_2 = -11.0 \text{ m} \) to account for the height difference.
Rearrange Bernoulli's equation to solve for the gauge pressure at the second point \( P_2 \): \( P_2 = P_1 + \frac{1}{2} \rho (v_1^2 - v_2^2) + \rho g h \).
Substitute the known values into the equation to calculate \( P_2 \). Remember to use the density of water \( \rho = 1000 \text{ kg/m}^3 \) and the acceleration due to gravity \( g = 9.81 \text{ m/s}^2 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bernoulli's Equation

Bernoulli's Equation relates the speed, pressure, and height of a fluid in steady flow. It states that the sum of the pressure energy, kinetic energy per unit volume, and potential energy per unit volume is constant along a streamline. This principle helps determine how changes in speed and height affect pressure in a fluid system.
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Continuity Equation

The Continuity Equation is a principle of fluid dynamics that states the mass flow rate must remain constant from one cross-section of a pipe to another. It is expressed as A1V1 = A2V2, where A is the cross-sectional area and V is the fluid velocity. This concept is crucial for understanding how changes in pipe diameter affect fluid speed.
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Hydrostatic Pressure

Hydrostatic Pressure is the pressure exerted by a fluid at equilibrium due to the force of gravity. It increases with depth in a fluid and is given by the equation P = ρgh, where ρ is the fluid density, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is the height difference. This concept is essential for calculating pressure changes due to elevation differences in a fluid system.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A small circular hole 6.00 mm in diameter is cut in the side of a large water tank, 14.0 m below the water level in the tank. The top of the tank is open to the air. Find (a) the speed of efflux of the water and (b) the volume discharged per second.

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Textbook Question

A soft drink (mostly water) flows in a pipe at a beverage plant with a mass flow rate that would fill 220 0.355-L cans per minute. At point 2 in the pipe, the gauge pressure is 152 kPa and the cross-sectional area is 8.00 cm2. At point 1, 1.35 m above point 2, the cross-sectional area is 2.00 cm2. Find the (b) volume flow rate. (c) flow speeds at points 1 and 2.

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Textbook Question

A pressure difference of 6.00 × 104 Pa is required to maintain a volume flow rate of 0.800m3/s for a viscous fluid flowing through a section of cylindrical pipe that has radius 0.210 m. What pressure difference is required to maintain the same volume flow rate if the radius of the pipe is decreased to 0.0700 m?

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Textbook Question

BIO. Artery Blockage. A medical technician is trying to determine what percentage of a patient's artery is blocked by plaque. To do this, she measures the blood pressure just before the region of blockage and finds that it is 1.20×104 Pa, while in the region of blockage it is 1.15×104 Pa. Furthermore, she knows that blood flowing through the normal artery just before the point of blockage is traveling at 30.0 cm/s, and the specific gravity of this patient's blood is 1.06. What percentage of the cross-sectional area of the patient's artery is blocked by the plaque?

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