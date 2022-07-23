Titania, the largest moon of the planet Uranus, has 1/8 the radius of the earth and 1/1700 the mass of the earth. What is the average density of Titania? (This is less than the density of rock, which is one piece of evidence that Titania is made primarily of ice.)
Ten days after it was launched toward Mars in December 1998, the Mars Climate Orbiter spacecraft (mass 629 kg) was 2.87 × 106 km from the earth and traveling at 1.20 × 104 km/h relative to the earth. At this time, what were (a) the spacecraft's kinetic energy relative to the earth and (b) the potential energy of the earth–spacecraft system?
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Key Concepts
Kinetic Energy
Gravitational Potential Energy
Relative Motion
Jupiter's moon Io has active volcanoes (in fact, it is the most volcanically active body in the solar system) that eject material as high as 500 km (or even higher) above the surface. Io has a mass of 8.93 × 1022 kg and a radius of 1821 km. For this calculation, ignore any variation in gravity over the 500-km range of the debris. How high would this material go on earth if it were ejected with the same speed as on Io?
Use the results of Example 13.5 (Section 13.3) to calculate the escape speed for a spacecraft (a) from the surface of Mars and (b) from the surface of Jupiter. Use the data in Appendix F. (c) Why is the escape speed for a spacecraft independent of the spacecraft's mass?
For a satellite to be in a circular orbit 890 km above the surface of the earth, what orbital speed must it be given?
On July 15, 2004, NASA launched the Aura spacecraft to study the earth's climate and atmosphere. This satellite was injected into an orbit 705 km above the earth's surface. Assume a circular orbit. How many hours does it take this satellite to make one orbit?
A planet orbiting a distant star has radius 3.24 × 106 m. The escape speed for an object launched from this planet’s surface is 7.65 × 103 m/s. What is the acceleration due to gravity at the surface of the planet?