The amplitude (A) of the motion can be determined from the velocity function. The maximum velocity occurs when the sine function equals ±1, which gives the amplitude of the velocity as 3.60 cm/s. Since velocity is the derivative of displacement, the amplitude of displacement can be found by considering the relationship between maximum velocity and amplitude: A = vmax/ω. Substitute vmax = 3.60 cm/s and ω = 4.71 rad/s to find A.