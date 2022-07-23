Textbook Question
You pull a simple pendulum 0.240 m long to the side through an angle of 3.50° and release it. How much time does it take the pendulum bob to reach its highest speed?
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You pull a simple pendulum 0.240 m long to the side through an angle of 3.50° and release it. How much time does it take the pendulum bob to reach its highest speed?
You pull a simple pendulum 0.240 m long to the side through an angle of 3.50° and release it. How much time does it take if the pendulum is released at an angle of 1.75° instead of 3.50°?
A building in San Francisco has light fixtures consisting of small 2.35-kg bulbs with shades hanging from the ceiling at the end of light, thin cords 1.50 m long. If a minor earthquake occurs, how many swings per second will these fixtures make?