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Ch 14: Periodic Motion
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 14: Periodic MotionProblem 34
Chapter 14, Problem 34

A mass is oscillating with amplitude A at the end of a spring. How far (in terms of A) is this mass from the equilibrium position of the spring when the elastic potential energy equals the kinetic energy?

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Start by understanding the energy conservation in a spring-mass system. The total mechanical energy in the system is the sum of kinetic energy (KE) and elastic potential energy (PE). At any point in the oscillation, this total energy remains constant.
Recall the formulas for kinetic energy and elastic potential energy in a spring system. The kinetic energy is given by \( KE = \frac{1}{2}mv^2 \), where \( m \) is the mass and \( v \) is the velocity. The elastic potential energy is given by \( PE = \frac{1}{2}kx^2 \), where \( k \) is the spring constant and \( x \) is the displacement from the equilibrium position.
Since the problem states that the elastic potential energy equals the kinetic energy, set \( \frac{1}{2}mv^2 = \frac{1}{2}kx^2 \). This equation implies that the energy is equally distributed between kinetic and potential forms at this point in the oscillation.
Simplify the equation \( mv^2 = kx^2 \) to find the relationship between \( x \) and \( A \). Recall that the maximum displacement \( A \) is the amplitude of the oscillation, and at maximum displacement, all energy is potential, \( PE = \frac{1}{2}kA^2 \).
Solve for \( x \) in terms of \( A \) by recognizing that when \( PE = KE \), the displacement \( x \) is such that \( x^2 = \frac{A^2}{2} \). Therefore, \( x = \frac{A}{\sqrt{2}} \). This is the distance from the equilibrium position where the energies are equal.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simple Harmonic Motion

Simple harmonic motion describes the oscillatory motion of a mass attached to a spring, where the restoring force is proportional to the displacement from the equilibrium position. The motion is sinusoidal, characterized by amplitude, frequency, and phase, and is governed by Hooke's Law.
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Elastic Potential Energy

Elastic potential energy in a spring system is the energy stored due to its deformation, calculated as (1/2)kx^2, where k is the spring constant and x is the displacement from equilibrium. This energy is maximum at the amplitude and zero at the equilibrium position.
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Kinetic Energy in Oscillations

Kinetic energy in oscillatory motion is the energy due to the mass's velocity, given by (1/2)mv^2. In a spring-mass system, kinetic energy is maximum at the equilibrium position and zero at the amplitude, varying inversely with elastic potential energy during oscillation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

You pull a simple pendulum 0.240 m long to the side through an angle of 3.50° and release it. How much time does it take the pendulum bob to reach its highest speed?

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Textbook Question

You pull a simple pendulum 0.240 m long to the side through an angle of 3.50° and release it. How much time does it take if the pendulum is released at an angle of 1.75° instead of 3.50°?

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A 0.500-kg glider, attached to the end of an ideal spring with force constant k = 450 N/m, undergoes SHM with an amplitude of 0.040 m. Compute the speed of the glider when it is at x = -0.015 m.

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A 0.500-kg glider, attached to the end of an ideal spring with force constant k = 450 N/m, undergoes SHM with an amplitude of 0.040 m. Compute the total mechanical energy of the glider at any point in its motion

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A thrill-seeking cat with mass 4.00 kg is attached by a harness to an ideal spring of negligible mass and oscillates vertically in SHM. The amplitude is 0.050 m, and at the highest point of the motion the spring has its natural unstretched length. Calculate the elastic potential energy of the spring (take it to be zero for the unstretched spring), the kinetic energy of the cat, the gravitational potential energy of the system relative to the lowest point of the motion, and the sum of these three energies when the cat is at its highest point.

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Textbook Question

A small block is attached to an ideal spring and is moving in SHM on a horizontal, frictionless surface. The amplitude of the motion is 0.250 m and the period is 3.20 s. What are the speed and acceleration of the block when x = 0.160 m?

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