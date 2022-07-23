On a warm summer day, a large mass of air (atmospheric pressure 1.01 × 10 5 1.01\(\times\)10^5 Pa) is heated by the ground to 26.0 26.0 °C and then begins to rise through the cooler surrounding air. (This can be treated approximately as an adiabatic process; why?) Calculate the temperature of the air mass when it has risen to a level at which atmospheric pressure is only 0.850 × 10 5 0.850\(\times\)10^5 Pa. Assume that air is an ideal gas, with g = 1.40 g = 1.40 . (This rate of cooling for dry, rising air, corresponding to roughly 1 1 C° per 100 100 m of altitude, is called the dry adiabatic lapse rate.)