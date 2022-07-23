A monatomic ideal gas that is initially at Pa and has a volume of m3 is compressed adiabatically to a volume of m3. What is the final pressure?
A monatomic ideal gas that is initially at Pa and has a volume of m3 is compressed adiabatically to a volume of m3. What is the ratio of the final temperature of the gas to its initial temperature? Is the gas heated or cooled by this compression?
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Key Concepts
Adiabatic Process
Ideal Gas Law
Adiabatic Equation for Ideal Gases
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