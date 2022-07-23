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Ch 19: The First Law of Thermodynamics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 19: The First Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 16
Chapter 19, Problem 16

During an isothermal compression of an ideal gas, 410410 J of heat must be removed from the gas to maintain constant temperature. How much work is done by the gas during the process?

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1
Understand that during an isothermal process for an ideal gas, the temperature remains constant. According to the first law of thermodynamics, the change in internal energy (ΔU) is zero for an isothermal process.
Recall the first law of thermodynamics, which is given by the equation: ΔU = Q - W, where ΔU is the change in internal energy, Q is the heat added to the system, and W is the work done by the system.
Since the process is isothermal, ΔU = 0. Therefore, the equation simplifies to 0 = Q - W, which can be rearranged to W = Q.
In this problem, 410 J of heat is removed from the gas, which means Q = -410 J (since heat is removed, it is negative).
Substitute Q = -410 J into the equation W = Q to find the work done by the gas. This will give you the value of work done by the gas during the isothermal compression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isothermal Process

An isothermal process is a thermodynamic process in which the temperature of the system remains constant. For an ideal gas, this implies that any heat added to the system is used to do work, and any heat removed is equivalent to the work done on the system. This is described by the equation Q = W, where Q is the heat exchanged and W is the work done.
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First Law of Thermodynamics

The First Law of Thermodynamics states that the change in internal energy of a system is equal to the heat added to the system minus the work done by the system on its surroundings. In an isothermal process for an ideal gas, the internal energy change is zero, so the heat exchanged is equal to the work done, i.e., ΔU = 0, thus Q = W.
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The First Law of Thermodynamics

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation that relates the pressure, volume, and temperature of an ideal gas through the equation PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, T is temperature, n is the number of moles, and R is the ideal gas constant. In an isothermal process, the temperature remains constant, so the product of pressure and volume remains constant as well.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A cylinder contains 0.01000.0100 mol of helium at T=27.0T = 27.0°C. If instead the pressure of the helium is kept constant, how much heat is needed to raise the temperature from 27.027.0°C to 67.067.0°C? Draw a pVpV-diagram for this process.

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Textbook Question

A cylinder contains 0.01000.0100 mol of helium at T=27.0T = 27.0°C. What accounts for the difference between your answers to parts (a) and (b)? In which case is more heat required? What becomes of the additional heat?

(a) How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to 67.067.0°C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a pVpV-diagram for this process.

(b) If instead the pressure of the helium is kept constant, how much heat is needed to raise the temperature from 27.027.0°C to 67.067.0°C? Draw a pVpV-diagram for this process.

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Textbook Question

The pVpV-diagram in Fig. E19.1319.13 shows a process abcabc involving 0.4500.450 mol of an ideal gas. How much heat had to be added during the process to increase the internal energy of the gas by 15,00015,000 J?

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Textbook Question

When water is boiled at a pressure of 2.002.00 atm, the heat of vaporization is 2.20×1062.20\(\times\)10^6 J/kg and the boiling point is 120120°C. At this pressure, 1.001.00 kg of water has a volume of 1.00×1031.00\(\times\)10^{-3} m3, and 1.001.00 kg of steam has a volume of 0.8240.824 m3. Compute the increase in internal energy of the water.

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Textbook Question

A cylinder contains 0.01000.0100 mol of helium at T=27.0T = 27.0°C. How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to 67.067.0°C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a pVpV-diagram for this process.

1378
views
Textbook Question

When water is boiled at a pressure of 2.002.00 atm, the heat of vaporization is 2.20×1062.20\(\times\)10^6 J/kg and the boiling point is 120120°C. At this pressure, 1.001.00 kg of water has a volume of 1.00×1031.00\(\times\)10^{-3} m3, and 1.001.00 kg of steam has a volume of 0.8240.824 m3. Compute the work done when 1.001.00 kg of steam is formed at this temperature.

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