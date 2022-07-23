A cylinder contains mol of helium at °C. If instead the pressure of the helium is kept constant, how much heat is needed to raise the temperature from °C to °C? Draw a -diagram for this process.
During an isothermal compression of an ideal gas, J of heat must be removed from the gas to maintain constant temperature. How much work is done by the gas during the process?
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Key Concepts
Isothermal Process
First Law of Thermodynamics
Ideal Gas Law
A cylinder contains mol of helium at °C. What accounts for the difference between your answers to parts (a) and (b)? In which case is more heat required? What becomes of the additional heat?
(a) How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to °C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a -diagram for this process.
(b) If instead the pressure of the helium is kept constant, how much heat is needed to raise the temperature from °C to °C? Draw a -diagram for this process.
The -diagram in Fig. E shows a process involving mol of an ideal gas. How much heat had to be added during the process to increase the internal energy of the gas by J?
When water is boiled at a pressure of atm, the heat of vaporization is J/kg and the boiling point is °C. At this pressure, kg of water has a volume of m3, and kg of steam has a volume of m3. Compute the increase in internal energy of the water.
A cylinder contains mol of helium at °C. How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to °C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a -diagram for this process.
When water is boiled at a pressure of atm, the heat of vaporization is J/kg and the boiling point is °C. At this pressure, kg of water has a volume of m3, and kg of steam has a volume of m3. Compute the work done when kg of steam is formed at this temperature.