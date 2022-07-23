The graph in Fig. E shows a -diagram of the air in a human lung when a person is inhaling and then exhaling a deep breath. Such graphs, obtained in clinical practice, are normally somewhat curved, but we have modeled one as a set of straight lines of the same general shape. (Important: The pressure shown is the gauge pressure, not the absolute pressure.) The process illustrated here is somewhat different from those we have been studying, because the pressure change is due to changes in the amount of gas in the lung, not to temperature changes. (Think of your own breathing. Your lungs do not expand because they've gotten hot.) If the temperature of the air in the lung remains a reasonable °C, what is the maximum number of moles in this person's lung during a breath?
Two moles of an ideal gas are heated at constant pressure from °C to °C. Calculate the work done by the gas.
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Work Done by a Gas at Constant Pressure
Temperature Conversion
Two moles of an ideal gas are heated at constant pressure from °C to °C. Draw a -diagram for this process.
The graph in Fig. E shows a -diagram of the air in a human lung when a person is inhaling and then exhaling a deep breath. Such graphs, obtained in clinical practice, are normally somewhat curved, but we have modeled one as a set of straight lines of the same general shape. (Important: The pressure shown is the gauge pressure, not the absolute pressure.) How many joules of net work does this person's lung do during one complete breath?
Six moles of an ideal gas are in a cylinder fitted at one end with a movable piston. The initial temperature of the gas is °C and the pressure is constant. As part of a machine design project, calculate the final temperature of the gas after it has done J of work.