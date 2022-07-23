Two point charges nC and nC are m apart. Point is midway between them; point is m from and m from (Fig. E). Take the electric potential to be zero at infinity. Find the potential at point .
An electron is to be accelerated from m/s to m/s. Through what potential difference must the electron pass to accomplish this?
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Key Concepts
Kinetic Energy
Electric Potential Difference
Conservation of Energy
Two point charges of equal magnitude are held a distance apart. Consider only points on the line passing through both charges. If the two charges have the same sign, find the location of all points (if there are any) at which (i) the potential (relative to infinity) is zero (is the electric field zero at these points?), and (ii) the electric field is zero (is the potential zero at these points?).
At a certain distance from a point charge, the potential and electric-field magnitude due to that charge are V and V/m, respectively. (Take at infinity.) What is the distance to the point charge?
Two point charges nC and nC are m apart. Point is midway between them; point is m from and m from (Fig. E). Take the electric potential to be zero at infinity. Find the potential at point .
At a certain distance from a point charge, the potential and electric-field magnitude due to that charge are V and V/m, respectively. (Take at infinity.) What is the magnitude of the charge?
At a certain distance from a point charge, the potential and electric-field magnitude due to that charge are V and V/m, respectively. (Take at infinity.) Is the electric field directed toward or away from the point charge?