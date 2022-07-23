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Ch 26: Direct-Current Circuits
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 26: Direct-Current CircuitsProblem 10a
Chapter 26, Problem 10a

Power Rating of a Resistor. The power rating of a resistor is the maximum power the resistor can safely dissipate without too great a rise in temperature and hence damage to the resistor. If the power rating of a 15 kΩ resistor is 5.0 W, what is the maximum allowable potential difference across the terminals of the resistor?

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Understand the relationship between power, voltage, and resistance. The formula for power dissipated by a resistor is given by: P=V2R, where P is the power, V is the voltage, and R is the resistance.
Identify the given values: The power rating P is 5.0 W and the resistance R is 15 kΩ (which is 15,000 Ω).
Rearrange the formula to solve for the voltage V: V=P×R.
Substitute the known values into the rearranged formula: V=5.0×15000.
Calculate the square root to find the maximum allowable potential difference V across the terminals of the resistor.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Power Rating

The power rating of a resistor indicates the maximum power it can dissipate safely without overheating. It is crucial for preventing damage due to excessive heat, which can alter the resistor's properties or cause it to fail. The power rating is typically specified in watts (W) and helps in selecting the appropriate resistor for a given application.
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Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law is a fundamental principle in electronics that relates voltage (V), current (I), and resistance (R) in a circuit: V = I * R. This law is essential for calculating the potential difference across a resistor when the current and resistance are known, or vice versa. It provides a basis for understanding how electrical components interact in a circuit.
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Power Dissipation in Resistors

Power dissipation in resistors is calculated using the formula P = V^2 / R, where P is the power, V is the voltage across the resistor, and R is the resistance. This concept is vital for determining how much power a resistor can handle without exceeding its power rating, ensuring safe operation within electrical circuits.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Power Rating of a Resistor. The power rating of a resistor is the maximum power the resistor can safely dissipate without too great a rise in temperature and hence damage to the resistor. A 100.0 Ω and a 150.0 Ω resistor, both rated at 2.00 W, are connected in series across a variable potential difference. What is the greatest this potential difference can be without overheating either resistor, and what is the rate of heat generated in each resistor under these conditions?

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Textbook Question

A triangular array of resistors is shown in Fig. E26.5. What current will this array draw from a 35.0 V battery having negligible internal resistance if we connect it across ac?

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Textbook Question

A triangular array of resistors is shown in Fig. E26.5. What current will this array draw from a 35.0 V battery having negligible internal resistance if we connect it across bc?

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Textbook Question

Power Rating of a Resistor. The power rating of a resistor is the maximum power the resistor can safely dissipate without too great a rise in temperature and hence damage to the resistor. A 9.0 kΩ resistor is to be connected across a 120 V potential difference. What power rating is required?

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Textbook Question

A triangular array of resistors is shown in Fig. E26.5. If the battery has an internal resistance of 3.00Ω, what current will the array draw if the battery is connected across bc?

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Textbook Question

Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. If the two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120-V line, find the current through each bulb.

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