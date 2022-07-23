In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.34, the 6.0 Ω resistor is consuming energy at a rate of 24 J/s when the current through it flows as shown. What are the polarity and emf ε of the unknown battery, assuming it has negligible internal resistance?
Ch 26: Direct-Current Circuits
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 26, Problem 52b
The heating element of an electric dryer is rated at 4.1 kW when connected to a 240 V line. What is the resistance of the dryer's heating element at its operating temperature?
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First, understand the relationship between power, voltage, and resistance. The formula to use here is the power formula: \( P = \frac{V^2}{R} \), where \( P \) is the power, \( V \) is the voltage, and \( R \) is the resistance.
Rearrange the formula to solve for resistance \( R \). This gives us \( R = \frac{V^2}{P} \).
Substitute the given values into the formula. The power \( P \) is 4.1 kW, which is equivalent to 4100 W, and the voltage \( V \) is 240 V.
Calculate \( V^2 \) by squaring the voltage: \( V^2 = 240^2 \).
Finally, divide \( V^2 \) by \( P \) to find the resistance \( R \): \( R = \frac{240^2}{4100} \). This will give you the resistance of the dryer's heating element at its operating temperature.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electric Power
Electric power is the rate at which electrical energy is transferred by an electric circuit. It is measured in watts (W) and calculated using the formula P = VI, where P is power, V is voltage, and I is current. Understanding power is crucial for determining how much energy the dryer uses.
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Power
Ohm's Law
Ohm's Law states that the current through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage across the two points, and inversely proportional to the resistance. It is expressed as V = IR, where V is voltage, I is current, and R is resistance. This law is essential for calculating the resistance of the dryer's heating element.
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Resistance and Ohm's Law
Resistance
Resistance is a measure of the opposition to the flow of electric current in a circuit. It is measured in ohms (Ω) and affects how much current flows for a given voltage. Calculating the resistance of the dryer's heating element involves using the power and voltage values to find how much the element resists the current flow.
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Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
A 1500 W electric heater is plugged into the outlet of a 120 V circuit that has a 20 A circuit breaker. You plug an electric hair dryer into the same outlet. The hair dryer has power settings of 600 W, 900 W, 1200 W, and 1500 W. You start with the hair dryer on the 600 W setting and increase the power setting until the circuit breaker trips. What power setting caused the breaker to trip?
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Textbook Question
An emf source with ε = 120V, a resistor with R = 80.0Ω, and a capacitor with C = 4.00 μF are connected in series. As the capacitor charges, when the current in the resistor is 0.900 A, what is the magnitude of the charge on each plate of the capacitor?
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