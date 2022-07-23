Circular Motion in Magnetic Fields

When charged particles enter a magnetic field perpendicular to their velocity, they experience a centripetal force that causes them to move in a circular path. The radius of this path is determined by the balance between the magnetic force and the centripetal force, given by r = mv/qB, where m is the mass, v is the velocity, q is the charge, and B is the magnetic field strength. This relationship allows for the determination of particle mass when other variables are known.