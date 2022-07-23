Magnetic Field of a Solenoid

The magnetic field inside a solenoid is uniform and parallel to the axis of the solenoid. It is given by the formula B = μ₀ * n * I, where B is the magnetic field, μ₀ is the permeability of free space, n is the number of turns per unit length, and I is the current. This formula is crucial for calculating the current needed to achieve a specific magnetic field strength.