(a) Compute the reactance of a 0.450-H inductor at frequencies of 60.0 Hz and 600 Hz. (b) Compute the reactance of a 2.50-μF capacitor at the same frequencies. (c) At what frequency is the reactance of a 0.450-H inductor equal to that of a 2.50-μF capacitor?
You have a 200-Ω resistor, a 0.400-H inductor, and a 6.00-μF capacitor. They are connected to form an L-R-C series circuit. What is the impedance of the circuit?
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Key Concepts
Impedance in AC Circuits
Inductive Reactance
Capacitive Reactance
You have a 200-Ω resistor, a 0.400-H inductor, and a 6.00-μF capacitor. Suppose you take the resistor and inductor and make a series circuit with a voltage source that has voltage amplitude 30.0 V and an angular frequency of 250 rad/s. What is the impedance of the circuit?
A capacitance C and an inductance L are operated at the same angular frequency. (a) At what angular frequency will they have the same reactance? (b) If L = 5 00 mH and C = 3.50 μF, what is the numerical value of the angular frequency in part (a), and what is the reactance of each element?
What is the inductance of an inductor whose reactance is 120 Ω at 80.0 Hz?
A resistor with R = 300 Ω and an inductor are connected in series across an ac source that has voltage amplitude 500 V. The rate at which electrical energy is dissipated in the resistor is 286 W. What is (a) the impedance Z of the circuit; (b) the amplitude of the voltage across the inductor; (c) the power factor?
You have a 200-Ω resistor, a 0.400-H inductor, and a 6.00-μF capacitor. They are connected to form an L-R-C series circuit. What is the current amplitude?