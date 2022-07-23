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Ch 37: Special Relativity
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 37: Special RelativityProblem 11
Chapter 36, Problem 11

Why Are We Bombarded by Muons? Muons are unstable subatomic particles that decay to electrons with a mean lifetime of 2.2 μs. They are produced when cosmic rays bombard the upper atmosphere about 10 km above the earth's surface, and they travel very close to the speed of light. The problem we want to address is why we see any of them at the earth's surface. (a) What is the greatest distance a muon could travel during its 2.2 μs lifetime? (b) According to your answer in part (a), it would seem that muons could never make it to the ground. But the 2.2 μs lifetime is measured in the frame of the muon, and muons are moving very fast. At a speed of 0.999c, what is the mean lifetime of a muon as measured by an observer at rest on the earth? How far would the muon travel in this time? Does this result explain why we find muons in cosmic rays? (c) From the point of view of the muon, it still lives for only 2.2 μs, so how does it make it to the ground? What is the thickness of the 10 km of atmosphere through which the muon must travel, as measured by the muon? Is it now clear how the muon is able to reach the ground?

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Step 1: For part (a), calculate the greatest distance a muon could travel during its 2.2 ms lifetime in its own frame of reference. Use the formula for distance: d=vt, where v is the speed of the muon (close to the speed of light, c) and t is the lifetime of the muon (2.2 ms). Substitute v=c and t=2.2×103 seconds to find the maximum distance.
Step 2: For part (b), consider the effects of time dilation due to the muon's high speed (0.999c). Use the time dilation formula: tobs=tmuon/1-v2/c2, where tobs is the observed lifetime on Earth, tmuon is the muon's proper lifetime (2.2 ms), and v=0.999c. Calculate the dilated lifetime and then use the formula d=vtobs to find the distance traveled in this time.
Step 3: For part (c), consider the muon's perspective. Due to length contraction, the thickness of the atmosphere (10 km) is reduced. Use the length contraction formula: Lmuon=Learth1-v2/c2, where Learth is the thickness of the atmosphere (10 km) and v=0.999c. Calculate the contracted thickness of the atmosphere as seen by the muon.
Step 4: Compare the contracted thickness of the atmosphere (from the muon's perspective) to the maximum distance the muon can travel in its proper lifetime (2.2 ms). This explains how the muon is able to reach the Earth's surface despite its short lifetime in its own frame of reference.
Step 5: Summarize the results. From the Earth's frame, time dilation allows the muon to live longer and travel farther. From the muon's frame, length contraction reduces the thickness of the atmosphere, making it possible for the muon to reach the ground. Both perspectives are consistent with the principles of special relativity and explain why we observe muons at the Earth's surface.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Muon Lifetime and Decay

Muons are unstable particles with a mean lifetime of 2.2 microseconds (ms) before they decay into electrons. This lifetime is a measure of how long a muon exists before it transforms into other particles. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how far a muon can travel before decaying, especially when considering its speed and the effects of relativistic physics.
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Time Dilation for a Muon from the Atmosphere

Relativity and Time Dilation

According to Einstein's theory of relativity, time is experienced differently for observers in different frames of reference. For a muon traveling at speeds close to the speed of light (0.999c), time appears to pass more slowly compared to an observer on Earth. This phenomenon, known as time dilation, allows muons to exist longer from the perspective of an Earth observer, enabling them to travel greater distances than their mean lifetime would suggest.
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Length Contraction

Length contraction is another relativistic effect where the length of an object moving at relativistic speeds is measured to be shorter in the direction of motion from the perspective of a stationary observer. For the muon, the thickness of the atmosphere it must traverse appears less than 10 km when measured in its own frame of reference. This contraction helps explain how muons can reach the Earth's surface despite their short lifetime.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

As you pilot your space utility vehicle at a constant speed toward the moon, a race pilot flies past you in her spaceracer at a constant speed of 0.800c 0.800c relative to you. At the instant the spaceracer passes you, both of you start timers at zero.

(a) At the instant when you measure that the spaceracer has traveled 1.20×1081.20\(\times\)10^8 m past you, what does the race pilot read on her timer?

(b) When the race pilot reads the value calculated in part (a) on her timer, what does she measure to be your distance from her?

(c) At the instant when the race pilot reads the value calculated in part (a) on her timer, what do you read on yours?

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Textbook Question

A rocket ship flies past the earth at 91.0% of the speed of light. Inside, an astronaut who is undergoing a physical examination is having his height measured while he is lying down parallel to the direction in which the ship is moving. (a) If his height is measured to be 2.00 m by his doctor inside the ship, what height would a person watching this from the earth measure? (b) If the earth-based person had measured 2.00 m, what would the doctor in the spaceship have measured for the astronaut’s height? Is this a reasonable height?

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Textbook Question

Two particles are created in a high-energy accelerator and move off in opposite directions. The speed of one particle, as measured in the laboratory, is 0.650c, and the speed of each particle relative to the other is 0.950c. What is the speed of the second particle, as measured in the laboratory?

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Textbook Question

An alien spacecraft is flying overhead at a great distance as you stand in your backyard. You see its searchlight blink on for 0.1500.150 s. The first officer on the spacecraft measures that the searchlight is on for 12.012.0 ms.

(a) Which of these two measured times is the proper time?

(b) What is the speed of the spacecraft relative to the earth, expressed as a fraction of the speed of light cc?

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Textbook Question

The positive muon (µ+), an unstable particle, lives on average 2.20 × 10-6 s (measured in its own frame of reference) before decaying. What average distance, measured in the laboratory, does the particle move before decaying?

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Textbook Question

A pursuit spacecraft from the planet Tatooine is attempting to catch up with a Trade Federation cruiser. As measured by an observer on Tatooine, the cruiser is traveling away from the planet with a speed of 0.600c. The pursuit ship is traveling at a speed of 0.800c relative to Tatooine, in the same direction as the cruiser. (a) For the pursuit ship to catch the cruiser, should the velocity of the cruiser relative to the pursuit ship be directed toward or away from the pursuit ship? (b) What is the speed of the cruiser relative to the pursuit ship?

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