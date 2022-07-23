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Ch 39: Particles Behaving as Waves
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 39: Particles Behaving as WavesProblem 21a
Chapter 38, Problem 21a

A triply ionized beryllium ion, Be3+ (a beryllium atom with three electrons removed), behaves very much like a hydrogen atom except that the nuclear charge is four times as great. What is the ground-level energy of Be3+? How does this compare to the ground-level energy of the hydrogen atom?

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1
The energy levels of a hydrogen-like atom are given by the formula: E=-Z2R/n2, where Z is the atomic number, R is the Rydberg constant (approximately 13.6 eV for hydrogen), and n is the principal quantum number.
For the ground state, n=1. Substituting n=1 into the formula simplifies it to: E=-Z2R.
For the Be3+ ion, the nuclear charge Z is 4 (since beryllium has an atomic number of 4). Substituting Z=4 into the formula gives: E=-42R, which simplifies to E=-16R.
The ground-level energy of the hydrogen atom is -R. Comparing this to the ground-level energy of Be3+, we see that the energy of Be3+ is 16 times more negative than that of hydrogen, due to the Z2 dependence.
Thus, the ground-level energy of Be3+ is -16R, which is 16 times the ground-level energy of the hydrogen atom in magnitude but more negative.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen-like Atoms

Hydrogen-like atoms are systems that consist of a nucleus with a positive charge and a single electron orbiting around it. The energy levels of these atoms can be described using the Bohr model, which states that the energy levels are quantized and depend on the atomic number. For hydrogen, the energy levels are given by the formula E_n = -13.6 eV/n², where n is the principal quantum number. This concept is crucial for understanding the energy levels of ions like Be3+.
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Nuclear Charge

Nuclear charge refers to the total charge of the nucleus, which is determined by the number of protons it contains. In the case of Be3+, the nuclear charge is +4 due to its four protons. This increased nuclear charge affects the energy levels of the electrons, leading to a more negative energy state compared to hydrogen, which has a nuclear charge of +1. Understanding nuclear charge is essential for calculating the energy levels of multi-electron ions.
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Energy Level Comparison

Comparing energy levels between different atoms or ions involves analyzing how the energy states change with varying nuclear charges and electron configurations. For hydrogen, the ground state energy is -13.6 eV, while for Be3+, the energy can be calculated using the modified formula E_n = -Z² * 13.6 eV/n², where Z is the nuclear charge. This comparison highlights how increased nuclear charge leads to lower (more negative) energy levels, indicating a stronger attraction between the nucleus and the electrons.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a set of experiments on a hypothetical one-electron atom, you measure the wavelengths of the photons emitted from transitions ending in the ground level (n=1n = 1), as shown in the energy-level diagram in Fig. E39.2739.27. You also observe that it takes 17.5017.50 eV to ionize this atom. What is the energy of the atom in each of the levels (n=1n = 1, n=2n = 2, etc.) shown in the figure?

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Textbook Question

The energy-level scheme for the hypothetical one-electron element Searsium is shown in Fig. E39.25E39.25. The potential energy is taken to be zero for an electron at an infinite distance from the nucleus. An 1818-eV photon is absorbed by a Searsium atom in its ground level. As the atom returns to its ground level, what possible energies can the emitted photons have? Assume that there can be transitions between all pairs of levels.

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Textbook Question

A beam of alpha particles is incident on a target of lead. A particular alpha particle comes in 'head-on' to a particular lead nucleus and stops 6.50×10146.50\(\times\)10^{-14} m away from the center of the nucleus. (This point is well outside the nucleus.) Assume that the lead nucleus, which has 8282 protons, remains at rest. The mass of the alpha particle is 6.64×10276.64\(\times\)10^{-27} kg.

(a) Calculate the electrostatic potential energy at the instant that the alpha particle stops. Express your result in joules and in MeV.

(b) What initial kinetic energy (in joules and in MeV) did the alpha particle have?

(c) What was the initial speed of the alpha particle?

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Textbook Question

A 4.784.78-MeV alpha particle from a 226226Ra decay makes a head-on collision with a uranium nucleus. A uranium nucleus has 9292 protons.

(a) What is the distance of closest approach of the alpha particle to the center of the nucleus? Assume that the uranium nucleus remains at rest and that the distance of closest approach is much greater than the radius of the uranium nucleus.

(b) What is the force on the alpha particle at the instant when it is at the distance of closest approach?

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Textbook Question

A hydrogen atom is in a state with energy 1.51-1.51 eV. In the Bohr model, what is the angular momentum of the electron in the atom, with respect to an axis at the nucleus?

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Textbook Question

A triply ionized beryllium ion, Be3+ (a beryllium atom with three electrons removed), behaves very much like a hydrogen atom except that the nuclear charge is four times as great. For the hydrogen atom, the wavelength of the photon emitted in the n=2n = 2 to n=1n = 1 transition is 122122 nm (see Example 39.639.6). What is the wavelength of the photon emitted when a Be3+ ion undergoes this transition?

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