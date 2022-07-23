In a set of experiments on a hypothetical one-electron atom, you measure the wavelengths of the photons emitted from transitions ending in the ground level (), as shown in the energy-level diagram in Fig. E. You also observe that it takes eV to ionize this atom. What is the energy of the atom in each of the levels (, , etc.) shown in the figure?
A triply ionized beryllium ion, Be3+ (a beryllium atom with three electrons removed), behaves very much like a hydrogen atom except that the nuclear charge is four times as great. What is the ground-level energy of Be3+? How does this compare to the ground-level energy of the hydrogen atom?
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Key Concepts
Hydrogen-like Atoms
Nuclear Charge
Energy Level Comparison
The energy-level scheme for the hypothetical one-electron element Searsium is shown in Fig. . The potential energy is taken to be zero for an electron at an infinite distance from the nucleus. An -eV photon is absorbed by a Searsium atom in its ground level. As the atom returns to its ground level, what possible energies can the emitted photons have? Assume that there can be transitions between all pairs of levels.
A beam of alpha particles is incident on a target of lead. A particular alpha particle comes in 'head-on' to a particular lead nucleus and stops m away from the center of the nucleus. (This point is well outside the nucleus.) Assume that the lead nucleus, which has protons, remains at rest. The mass of the alpha particle is kg.
(a) Calculate the electrostatic potential energy at the instant that the alpha particle stops. Express your result in joules and in MeV.
(b) What initial kinetic energy (in joules and in MeV) did the alpha particle have?
(c) What was the initial speed of the alpha particle?
A -MeV alpha particle from a Ra decay makes a head-on collision with a uranium nucleus. A uranium nucleus has protons.
(a) What is the distance of closest approach of the alpha particle to the center of the nucleus? Assume that the uranium nucleus remains at rest and that the distance of closest approach is much greater than the radius of the uranium nucleus.
(b) What is the force on the alpha particle at the instant when it is at the distance of closest approach?
A hydrogen atom is in a state with energy eV. In the Bohr model, what is the angular momentum of the electron in the atom, with respect to an axis at the nucleus?
A triply ionized beryllium ion, Be3+ (a beryllium atom with three electrons removed), behaves very much like a hydrogen atom except that the nuclear charge is four times as great. For the hydrogen atom, the wavelength of the photon emitted in the to transition is nm (see Example ). What is the wavelength of the photon emitted when a Be3+ ion undergoes this transition?