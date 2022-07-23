Energy of a Photon

The energy of a photon can be calculated using the equation E = hc/λ, where E is the energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. This relationship shows that the energy of a photon is inversely proportional to its wavelength, meaning shorter wavelengths correspond to higher energy photons. This concept is essential for determining the energy associated with the given wavelength of 0.20 nm.