Textbook Question
An electron has a de Broglie wavelength of m. Determine (a) the magnitude of its momentum and (b) its kinetic energy (in joules and in electron volts).
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An electron has a de Broglie wavelength of m. Determine (a) the magnitude of its momentum and (b) its kinetic energy (in joules and in electron volts).
An alpha particle ( kg) emitted in the radioactive decay of uranium- has an energy of MeV. What is its de Broglie wavelength?
(a) An electron moves with a speed of m/s. What is its de Broglie wavelength?
(b) A proton moves with the same speed. Determine its de Broglie wavelength.
An electron is moving with a speed of m/s. What is the speed of a proton that has the same de Broglie wavelength as this electron?