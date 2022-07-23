Textbook Question
The H2 molecule has a moment of inertia of kg-m2. What is the wavelength of the photon absorbed when H2 makes a transition from the to the rotational level?
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The H2 molecule has a moment of inertia of kg-m2. What is the wavelength of the photon absorbed when H2 makes a transition from the to the rotational level?
Two atoms of cesium (Cs) can form a molecule. The equilibrium distance between the nuclei in a molecule is nm. Calculate the moment of inertia about an axis through the center of mass of the two nuclei and perpendicular to the line joining them. The mass of a cesium atom is kg.
For the H2 molecule the equilibrium spacing of the two protons is nm. The mass of a hydrogen atom is kg. Calculate the wavelength of the photon emitted in the rotational transition to .