In a diagnostic x-ray procedure, photons are absorbed by tissue with a mass of kg. The x-ray wavelength is nm.
(a) What is the total energy absorbed by the tissue?
(b) What is the equivalent dose in rem?
In a diagnostic x-ray procedure, photons are absorbed by tissue with a mass of kg. The x-ray wavelength is nm.
(a) What is the total energy absorbed by the tissue?
(b) What is the equivalent dose in rem?
It has become popular for some people to have yearly whole-body scans (CT scans, formerly called CAT scans) using x rays, just to see if they detect anything suspicious. A number of medical people have recently questioned the advisability of such scans, due in part to the radiation they impart. Typically, one such scan gives a dose of mSv, applied to the whole body. By contrast, a chest x ray typically administers mSv to only kg of tissue. How many chest x rays would deliver the same total amount of energy to the body of a -kg person as one whole-body scan?
At an archeological site, a sample from timbers containing g of carbon provides decays/min. What is the age of the sample?