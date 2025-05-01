Multiple Choice
Simplify the root.
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Simplify the root.
Determine if the given square root evaluates to a real number.
Determine if the given square root evaluates to a real number.
Evaluate the following square root.
Estimate the square root between two consecutive whole numbers.
Simplify the root.
Use a calculator to evaluate the following and round to the nearest hundredths.
Simplify the following.
Simplify the following.
Simplify the following.
Simplify the root.
Evaluate the following square root.
Determine if the given square root evaluates to a real number.
Simplify the root.
Simplify the root.