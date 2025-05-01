Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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555
0.20.20.2
−5-5−5
Imaginary
Master Approximating Roots with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the root.
4256^4\(\sqrt{256}\)
−410,000-^4\(\sqrt{10,000}\)
4−625^4\(\sqrt{-625}\)
5243^5\(\sqrt{243}\)
−51024-^5\(\sqrt{1024}\)
Estimate the square root between two consecutive whole numbers.
138\(\sqrt{138}\)
Use a calculator to evaluate the following and round to the nearest hundredths.
575^5\(\sqrt{75}\)
−84529-^8\(\sqrt{\frac{45}{29}\)}