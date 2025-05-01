Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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11i11i11i
111111
−11-11−11
−10-10−10
Master Approximating Roots with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following.
7(−x−1)7^7\(\sqrt{\left(-x-1\right)^7}\)
−8(x+1)8-^8\(\sqrt{\left(x+1\right)^8}\)
Evaluate the radical.
(−5)2\(\sqrt{\left(-5\right)^2}\)
Evaluate the following square root.
144\(\sqrt{144}\)
Determine if the given square root evaluates to a real number.
−4-\(\sqrt\)4
−64\(\sqrt{-64}\)
−−25-\(\sqrt{-25}\)
Simplify the root.
4256^4\(\sqrt{256}\)