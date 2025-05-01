Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
Between 1111 and 1212
Between 1010 and 1111
Between 1010 and 1212
Between 1111 and 1313
Master Approximating Roots with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the root.
4−625^4\(\sqrt{-625}\)
5243^5\(\sqrt{243}\)
3−125^3\(\sqrt{-125}\)
−51024-^5\(\sqrt{1024}\)
Use a calculator to evaluate the following and round to the nearest hundredths.
575^5\(\sqrt{75}\)
−84529-^8\(\sqrt{\frac{45}{29}\)}
Simplify the following.
3(−5)3^3\(\sqrt{\left(-5\right)^3}\)
4(−x)4^4\(\sqrt{\left(-x\right)^4}\)