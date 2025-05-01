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7(−x−1)7\(\left\)(-x-1\(\right\))7(−x−1)
−x−1-x-1−x−1
(−x−1)7\(\left\)(-x-1\(\right\))^7(−x−1)7
7x+77x+77x+7
Master Approximating Roots with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following.
3(−5)3^3\(\sqrt{\left(-5\right)^3}\)
4(−x)4^4\(\sqrt{\left(-x\right)^4}\)
4x4y8^4\(\sqrt{x^4y^8}\)
4(2−a)4^4\(\sqrt{\left(2-a\right)^4}\)
−8(x+1)8-^8\(\sqrt{\left(x+1\right)^8}\)
Evaluate the radical.
(−5)2\(\sqrt{\left(-5\right)^2}\)
Evaluate the following square root.
144\(\sqrt{144}\)
−121-\(\sqrt{121}\)