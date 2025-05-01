Multiple Choice
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
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Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
Find the product. Express your answer in standard form.
Evaluate the following powers of .
Simplify the power of .
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
Evaluate the following powers of .
Multiply the following and simplify.
Multiply the following and simplify.
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
Simplify the power of .
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
Perform the indicated operation. Express your answer in standard form.
Multiply the following and simplify.