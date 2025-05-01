Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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60+12i60+12i60+12i
60−12i60-12i60−12i
5−12i5-12i5−12i
60i−1260i-1260i−12
Master Multiplying Complex Numbers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the power of ii.
i1003i^{1003}
i85i^{85}
Perform the indicated operation. Express your answer in standard form.
(3+8i)2\(\left\)(3+8i\(\right\))^2
Find the product. Express your answer in standard form.
2i(9−4i)(6+5i)2i\(\left\)(9-4i\(\right\))\(\left\)(6+5i\(\right\))
Multiply the following and simplify.
(13i)(17i)\(\left\)(13i\(\right\))\(\left\)(17i\(\right\))
(7+3i)(7−3i)\(\left\)(7+3i\(\right\))\(\left\)(7-3i\(\right\))
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
4−5i4-5i
−7−i-7-i