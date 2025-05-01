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221221221
221i221i221i
−221-221−221
−221i-221i−221i
Master Multiplying Complex Numbers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the power of ii.
i85i^{85}
Perform the indicated operation. Express your answer in standard form.
(3+8i)2\(\left\)(3+8i\(\right\))^2
Find the product. Express your answer in standard form.
2i(9−4i)(6+5i)2i\(\left\)(9-4i\(\right\))\(\left\)(6+5i\(\right\))
Multiply the following and simplify.
(5−i)(12)\(\left\)(5-i\(\right\))\(\left\)(12\(\right\))
(7+3i)(7−3i)\(\left\)(7+3i\(\right\))\(\left\)(7-3i\(\right\))
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
4−5i4-5i
−7−i-7-i
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
6+i4−2i\(\frac{6+i}{4-2i}\)