Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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8+18i8+18i8+18i
54−20i54-20i54−20i
54−40i54-40i54−40i
−42+148i-42+148i−42+148i
Master Multiplying Complex Numbers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Evaluate the following powers of ii.
(4i)−3\(\left\)(4i\(\right\))^{-3}
Simplify the power of ii.
i1003i^{1003}
i85i^{85}
Perform the indicated operation. Express your answer in standard form.
(3+8i)2\(\left\)(3+8i\(\right\))^2
Multiply the following and simplify.
(5−i)(12)\(\left\)(5-i\(\right\))\(\left\)(12\(\right\))
(13i)(17i)\(\left\)(13i\(\right\))\(\left\)(17i\(\right\))
(7+3i)(7−3i)\(\left\)(7+3i\(\right\))\(\left\)(7-3i\(\right\))
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
4−5i4-5i