Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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−55+48i-55+48i−55+48i
9+64i9+64i9+64i
24i24i24i
9+24i9+24i9+24i
Master Multiplying Complex Numbers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Evaluate the following powers of ii.
(3i)4\(\left\)(3i\(\right\))^4
(4i)−3\(\left\)(4i\(\right\))^{-3}
Simplify the power of ii.
i1003i^{1003}
i85i^{85}
Find the product. Express your answer in standard form.
2i(9−4i)(6+5i)2i\(\left\)(9-4i\(\right\))\(\left\)(6+5i\(\right\))
Multiply the following and simplify.
(5−i)(12)\(\left\)(5-i\(\right\))\(\left\)(12\(\right\))
(13i)(17i)\(\left\)(13i\(\right\))\(\left\)(17i\(\right\))
(7+3i)(7−3i)\(\left\)(7+3i\(\right\))\(\left\)(7-3i\(\right\))