Multiple Choice
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent using cross products.
&
4
views
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent using cross products.
&
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent.
&
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent by simplifying.
&
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.