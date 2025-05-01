Prealgebra
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3x7\(\frac{3x}{7}\)
5x7\(\frac{5x}{7}\)
3x5\(\frac{3x}{5}\)
37\(\frac\)37
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Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
1624\(\frac{16}{24}\)
−2849-\(\frac{28}{49}\)
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
30y80\(\frac{30y}{80}\)
−42mn60n-\(\frac{42mn}{60n}\)
46x2y224x2y\(\frac{46x^2y^2}{24x^2y}\)
100abc40bc\(\frac{100abc}{40bc}\)
224x3y4z224xy4z2\(\frac{224x^3y^4z^2}{24xy^4z^2}\)