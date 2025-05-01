Prealgebra
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−7n12-\(\frac{7n}{12}\)
−7m10-\(\frac{7m}{10}\)
−7m12-\(\frac{7m}{12}\)
−6m10-\(\frac{6m}{10}\)
Master Determining if Fractions are Equivalent with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
−2849-\(\frac{28}{49}\)
37\(\frac\)37
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
30y80\(\frac{30y}{80}\)
15x35\(\frac{15x}{35}\)
46x2y224x2y\(\frac{46x^2y^2}{24x^2y}\)
100abc40bc\(\frac{100abc}{40bc}\)
224x3y4z224xy4z2\(\frac{224x^3y^4z^2}{24xy^4z^2}\)
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent by simplifying.
35\(\frac\)35 & 1220\(\frac{12}{20}\)