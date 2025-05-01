Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
23x12\(\frac{23x}{12}\)
46y12\(\frac{46y}{12}\)
23y12\(\frac{23y}{12}\)
46y24\(\frac{46y}{24}\)
Master Determining if Fractions are Equivalent with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
37\(\frac\)37
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
30y80\(\frac{30y}{80}\)
15x35\(\frac{15x}{35}\)
−42mn60n-\(\frac{42mn}{60n}\)
100abc40bc\(\frac{100abc}{40bc}\)
224x3y4z224xy4z2\(\frac{224x^3y^4z^2}{24xy^4z^2}\)
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent by simplifying.
35\(\frac\)35 & 1220\(\frac{12}{20}\)
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent using cross products.
−621\(\frac{-6}{21}\) & 27\(\frac\)27