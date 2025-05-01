A pair of running shoes costs \$80. The store is offering a 25% discount. Calculate the amount of discount and the sale price of the shoes.
- 1. Whole Numbers1h 54m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications1h 7m
- 7. Percent52m
- 8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 9. Geometry49m
- 10. Measurement58m
- 11. Exponents and Polynomials3h 46m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Factoring by Greatest Common Factor26m
The student council borrowed \$1,275 from a local sponsor to organize a school event. The sponsor charges 6.5% simple interest per year. How much interest will the student council owe after a year?
\$78.00
\$85.00
\$1357.88
A smartphone originally costs \$800. It is on sale for \$680. Calculate the percent discount.
The bookstore buys a set of novels for \$120 and sells it for \$150. What percent did they mark up?
In a city, the water company increased the monthly water bill by 8%. The initial monthly cost is \$54. What is the cost after the increase?
A community center paid \$432 in simple interest after 3 years on borrowed funds for new equipment. The interest rate was 4.5% per year. What was the original amount borrowed?
A 10-year government bond paid 5.8% simple interest per year. Over the 10 years, the bond earned \$4,640 in interest. What was the principal of the bond?
Sofia plans to buy a car. Her loan statement indicates she will pay \$1,350 in interest for a 3-year loan at 9% simple interest per year. How much did Sofia borrow for the car?