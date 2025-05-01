Ivy wants to buy a dress that originally costs \$120. The store is having a sale and offers \$35 off the original price. What is the sale price of the dress?
- 1. Whole Numbers1h 54m
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There is a winter coat I’ve been eyeing that costs \$250. If it is bought in cash, I would receive a 20% discount. How much would I pay for that winter coat if I buy it in cash now?
A pair of running shoes costs \$80. The store is offering a 25% discount. Calculate the amount of discount and the sale price of the shoes.
A smartphone originally costs \$800. It is on sale for \$680. Calculate the percent discount.
In a city, the water company increased the monthly water bill by 8%. The initial monthly cost is \$54. What is the cost after the increase?
The student council borrowed \$1,275 from a local sponsor to organize a school event. The sponsor charges 6.5% simple interest per year. How much interest will the student council owe after a year?
A community center paid \$432 in simple interest after 3 years on borrowed funds for new equipment. The interest rate was 4.5% per year. What was the original amount borrowed?