Last season, a farmer harvested 500 kg of rice. Due to improved techniques, the harvest is estimated to increase by 20% this season. How much rice is the farmer looking to harvest this season?
- 1. Whole Numbers1h 54m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications1h 7m
- 7. Percent52m
- 8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 9. Geometry49m
- 10. Measurement58m
- 11. Exponents and Polynomials3h 46m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Factoring by Greatest Common Factor26m
A pair of running shoes costs \$80. The store is offering a 25% discount. Calculate the amount of discount and the sale price of the shoes.
Discount = \(25; sale price = \)55
Discount = \(20; sale price = \)80
Discount = \(20; sale price = \)60
Discount = \(25; sale price = \)60
A reservoir’s water level decreased by 20% over the summer due to evaporation. If the water level is currently at 120 million liters, how much water was there initially?
Ivy wants to buy a dress that originally costs \$120. The store is having a sale and offers \$35 off the original price. What is the sale price of the dress?
There is a winter coat I’ve been eyeing that costs \$250. If it is bought in cash, I would receive a 20% discount. How much would I pay for that winter coat if I buy it in cash now?
A smartphone originally costs \$800. It is on sale for \$680. Calculate the percent discount.
The bookstore buys a set of novels for \$120 and sells it for \$150. What percent did they mark up?
In a city, the water company increased the monthly water bill by 8%. The initial monthly cost is \$54. What is the cost after the increase?