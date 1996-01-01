Skip to main content
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
Find the Domain of a Function
Learn with other creators
01:50
Finding the Domain of a Rational Function / Fraction with Variable in Denominator
patrickJMT
83
03:26
❖ Finding the Domain of a Function Algebraically (No graph!) ❖
patrickJMT
50
11:11
❖ Finding the Domain of a Function - Made Easy! ❖
patrickJMT
106
11:12
❖ How to Find the Domain of a Function - Numerous Examples ❖
patrickJMT
85
07:33
Rational Expressions and Domain
patrickJMT
60
07:49
Domain of a Composition of Functions, Example 1
patrickJMT
87
09:46
Domain of a Composition of Functions, Example 2
patrickJMT
49
05:22
Finding Domain of Functions Involving Radicals (Square Roots to be More Precise!) - Example 2
patrickJMT
45
Combine Functions Using the Algebra of Function
Learn with other creators
05:59
Functions: Adding and Subtracting
patrickJMT
79
05:30
❖ Function Notation ❖
patrickJMT
64
Form Composite Functions
Learn with other creators
03:18
Learn How to Compose Two Rational Functions and Simplify
Brian McLogan
119
08:01
❖ Composition of Functions ❖
patrickJMT
137
Determine Domains for Composite Functions
Learn with other creators
06:19
Ex 4: Domain of a Composite Function
Mathispower4u
113
07:49
Domain of a Composition of Functions, Example 1
patrickJMT
87
09:46
Domain of a Composition of Functions, Example 2
patrickJMT
49
07:49
Domain of a Composition of Functions, Example 1
patrickJMT
97
03:11
Domain of a Composition of Functions, Example 3 - Common Mistake
patrickJMT
83
Write Functions as Compositions
Learn with other creators
03:59
Express A Function As A Composition Of Two Functions
Steve Crow
118
02:17
Expressing a function as a composition of two functions
KSpinMATH
53
05:55
Finding Functions that Form a Particular Composite Function
patrickJMT
55
03:53
Decomposing Functions - Composition of Functions
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
146