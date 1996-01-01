Skip to main content
Precalculus
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
Recognizing Graphs of Common Functions
Learn with other creators
2:08
Review of the Graphs of Some Common Functions
Pearson
184
07:54
Graphs to Know for Your Algebra Class
patrickJMT
66
09:06
Graphing the Greatest Integer or Floor Function
patrickJMT
56
07:05
Graphing a Rational Function - Example 1
patrickJMT
48
14:36
Graphing Exponential Functions
patrickJMT
46
07:43
Graphing Quadratic Functions - Example 1
patrickJMT
67
06:43
Graphing a Parabola
patrickJMT
76
Use Vertical Shifts to Graph Functions
Learn with other creators
1:02
Format for Vertical Shifts of Graphs of Functions
Pearson
67
1
1:40
Vertical Shift of a Graph
Pearson
105
Use Horizontal Shifts to Graph Functions
Learn with other creators
3:22
Horizontal Shift of a Graph
Pearson
121
1:05
Format for Horizontal Shifts of Graphs of Functions
Pearson
79
Use Reflections to Graph Functions
Learn with other creators
2:15
M8: Reflection Across the y-Axis
Pearson
66
0:25
Format for Reflection of Function Graphs Across the y-Axis
Pearson
61
1:27
Reflection Across the x-Axis
Pearson
142
0:57
Format for Reflection of Function Graphs Across the x-Axis
Pearson
64
Use Vertical Stretching and Shrinking to Graph Functions
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
3:49
Vertical Stretch or Compression of the Graph of a Function
Pearson
146
1:02
Format for the Vertical Stretch or Compression of the Graphs of Functions
Pearson
150
0:51
Format for the Vertical Stretch or Compression of the Graphs of Functions
Pearson
68
Use Horizontal Stretching and Shrinking to Graph Functions
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
4:39
Horizontal Stretch or Compression of the Graph of a Function
Pearson
135
Graph Functions Involving a Sequence of Transformations
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
5:12
Combined Shifting of a Function
Pearson
78
3:00
Write an Equation From a Description of Transformations
Pearson
128
11:03
Applying Combinations of Transformations
Pearson
55
9:03
Perform Transformations on a Given Graph
Pearson
108
1
06:21
Graphing Sine and Cosine with Phase (Horizontal) Shifts, Example 2
patrickJMT
43
04:50
Trigonometric Functions and Graphing: Amplitude, Period, Vertical and Horizontal Shifts, Ex 2
patrickJMT
45
23:01
Graphing Exponential Functions w/ Graph Transformations
patrickJMT
41
09:37
Horizontal and Vertical Graph Transformations
patrickJMT
57
08:22
Graphing Trigonometric Functions - Graph Transformations P1
patrickJMT
61
07:26
Graphing Using Graph Transformations - Example 2.
patrickJMT
56
02:30
Graph of y = e ^ (x + 3) using Graph Transformations
patrickJMT
54
02:49
Graphing f(x) = (1/x) + 5 ; Rational Functions and Graph Transformation
patrickJMT
38
02:22
Finding Amplitude, Period, Horizontal and Vertical Shifts of a Trig Function EX 1
patrickJMT
47
07:07
Horizontal And Vertical Graph Stretches and Compressions Part 2 of 3
patrickJMT
51
09:10
Graphing a Secant Function, EX 1
patrickJMT
63
02:35
Graphing a Cosecant Function , EX 1
patrickJMT
43
05:57
Graphing a Sine Function EX 2
patrickJMT
52
02:36
Graphing a Cosecant Function , EX 2
patrickJMT
50
08:50
Graphing a Sine Function EX 4
patrickJMT
45
05:46
Graphing y = 30sin(pi/10)t + 35
patrickJMT
109
05:10
Graphing a Cotangent Function, EX 2
patrickJMT
146
09:51
Graphing a Cosine Function EX 4
patrickJMT
43
03:03
Graphing a Tangent Function - EX 1
patrickJMT
65
02:02
Graphing a Cotangent Function, EX 1
patrickJMT
52
02:52
Graphing a Tangent Function - EX 2
patrickJMT
56
07:10
Graphing a Cosine Function EX 3
patrickJMT
120
07:26
Graphing Using Graph Transformations - Example 2.
patrickJMT
59
