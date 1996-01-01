Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs

3. Polynomial and Rational Functions

Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs

Previous TopicNext Topic

Identify Polynomial Functions

Recognize Characteristics of Graphs of Polynomial Functions

Determine End Behavior

Use Factoring to Find Zeros of Polynomial Functions

Identify Zeros and Their Multiplicities

Use the Intermediate Value Theorem

Understand the Relationship Between Degree and Turning Points

Graph Polynomial Functions