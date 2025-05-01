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- Attributions quiz #112. Social Psychology40 Terms
- Attributions quiz #212. Social Psychology28 Terms
- Attributions definitions12. Social Psychology13 Terms
- Conformity definitions12. Social Psychology14 Terms
- Conformity quiz12. Social Psychology15 Terms
- Obedience definitions12. Social Psychology15 Terms
- Obedience quiz12. Social Psychology15 Terms
- Social Forces quiz #112. Social Psychology11 Terms
- Social Forces definitions12. Social Psychology15 Terms